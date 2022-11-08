The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future.

Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the "Harry Potter" franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."

Radcliffe addressed his "Harry Potter" co-star's writings in a Nov. 7 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," adding, "I would love to, definitely directing."

"Producing seems like all the hard parts of the industry without any of the fun," Radcliffe said, "so I don't really have an interest in doing that, but yeah I would love to [direct]."

Radcliffe added that "it was very sweet to read all about" Rickman's journal entries, which were published on Oct. 18 in the memoir "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman."

"All the stuff Alan wrote, it was lovely and nostalgic reading," Radcliffe continued, before joking, "His comments about us being like 'these kids need to learn their lines, it's kind of a nightmare right now.'"

The two actors developed a close bond throughout their time filming the franchise of 10 years. After Rickman's death after a battle with cancer, Radcliffe penned a heartfelt tribute, describing him as "undoubtedly one of the greatest actors I will ever work with."

"As an actor, he was one of the first of the adults on '[Harry] Potter' to treat me like a peer rather than a child," Radcliffe wrote in 2016. "Working with him at such a formative age was incredibly important and I will carry the lessons he taught me for the rest of my life and career. Film sets and theatre stages are all far poorer for the loss of this great actor and man."