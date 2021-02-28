Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya Wins Best Supporting Actor, Accepts Award While on Mute

By Maria Chamberlain

Daniel Kaluuya accepts via video the Best Supporting Acto
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Golden Globes 2021 predictably got off to a rocky start.

Laura Dern presented the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Daniel Kaluuya took home the honor for his portrayal of Chairman Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Entertainment News

Golden Globes 1 hour ago

The Most Controversial Golden Globe Nominations to Watch for Tonight

2 hours ago

The 10 Most Shocking Speeches From Golden Globes History

Unfortunately, when it was Kaluuya's turn to speak, the actor was evidently on mute!

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dern said they must have had a bad connection and due to technical difficulties, accepted on his behalf. Kaluuya was then heard repeating, "You're doing me dirty, you're doing me dirty! Is this on? Can you hear me now?"

He was then able to go on and say his thank-you's.

"It takes a village to raise a film," Kaluuya said.

This article tagged under:

Daniel KaluuyaGolden GlobesGolden Globe AwardsLaura Dern
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us