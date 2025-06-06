Cynthia Erivo revealed what fans can expect to see in “Wicked: For Good."

While performing on TODAY as part of the 2025 Citi Concert Series, Erivo said her new movie, which is the follow up to Jon M. Chu's two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, will show her and Ariana Grande's characters in a different light.

In the new film, Erivo will reprise her role as Elphaba and Grande as Glinda. The "I Forgive You" singer explained that the second film will show the "consequences" that their characters are dealing with after they were separated at the end of "Wicked."

"They're sort of in their own lives right now, figuring out. And they they do come together during this, but it it's not easy for them," she shared, adding that they're no longer the same people they were before.

"They're both much more mature than they were before," Erivo continued. "They've both had a measure of life happen between now and when you've seen them last, and so they have to sort of re-navigate where they are."

When asked if “Wicked: For Good” will be “totally different” from the first film, Erivo said it will. She explained that the new film is “more mature” than the last because Elphaba and Glinda aren’t school girls anymore.

“They’ve been in their lives and they’ve experienced some things that they maybe hadn’t when you saw them last, and now they’re sort of coming to each other with a lot more life,” she said.

“I think it’s really beautiful," referring to the film in another TODAY interview. I think it’s going to be very, very special.”

On June 4, Universal Pictures released the official trailer for “Wicked: For Good.” The clip saw some of the main characters return, such as Glinda, Elphaba, Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and much more.

Not to mention, fans also got to see a preview of Glinda’s wedding to Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey).

“Wicked: For Good” will hit in theaters this November.

