Creed announces North American reunion tour. Here's when and where they're playing

Creed is going back on the road for the first time in over a decade.

The multi-platinum rock band on Monday announced a 2024 reunion tour that will make stops in 40 North American cities.

The "Summer of '99 Tour" will open in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on July 17, and conclude in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 28. The tour includes a "Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival" in San Bernardino, California, on Aug. 31.

Finger Eleven will open for Creed throughout the entire tour, while 3 Doors Down will make guest appearances at most shows. Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic and Big Wreck will perform at select shows as well.

“I feel like I’m as strong as I’ve ever been vocally, and looking forward to sharing the stage with the guys again,” Creed frontman Scott Stapp said in a statement, via Billboard. “The fans have clearly let us know they feel it’s long overdue. I want to give them what they deserve. I’m ready to bring it.”

The tour will kick off a couple of months after Creed reunites for their first shows in 12 years, as they'll perform aboard two separate cruises in April 2024. The "Summer of '99 Cruise," traveling from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, is set for April 18-22, while the "Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise," traveling from Florida's Port Canaveral to Nassau, is scheduled for April 27-May 1. Tickets for both Creed-headlined voyages are sold out.

Presale tickets for the "Summer of '99 Tour" go on sale starting Tuesday, with general tickets being available starting Friday. For information on how to purchase tickets to a specific show, visit Creed.com.

Here's a full look at each stop on Creed's reunion tour:

July 17: Green Bay, Wisconsin -- Resch Center

July 19: Monticello, Iowa -- Great Jones County Fair

July 20: Walker, Minnesota -- Moondance Jam

July 23: Simpsonville, South Carolina -- CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

July 24: Charlotte, North Carolina -- PNC Music Pavilion

July 26: Bristow, Virginia -- Jiffy Lube Live

July 27: Virginia Beach, Virginia -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 30: Toronto, Ontario -- Budweiser Stage

July 31: Clarkston, Michigan -- Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 2: Cincinnati, Ohio -- Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 3: Burgettstown, Pennsylvania -- The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 6: Bridgeport, Connecticut -- Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 7: Holmdel, New Jersey -- PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 9: St. Louis, Missouri -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 10: Indianapolis, Indiana -- Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 13: Nashville, Tennessee -- Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 14: Pelham, Alabama -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 16: Tinley Park, Illinois -- Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 17: Welch, Minnesota -- Treasure Island Amphitheater

Aug. 20: Gilford, New Hampshire -- BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 21: Boston, Massachusetts -- Xfinity Center

Aug. 23: Hershey, Pennsylvania -- Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 24: Saratoga Springs, New York -- Broadview Stage at SPAC

Aug. 31: San Bernardino, California -- Glen Helen Amphitheatre ("Summer of ’99 And Beyond Festival")

Sept. 1: Wheatland, California -- Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 4: Phoenix, Arizona -- Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 6: Salt Lake City, Utah -- USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 7: Denver, Colorado -- Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 10: Rogers, Arkansas -- Walmart AMP

Sept. 11: Dallas, Texas -- Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 13: San Antonio, Texas -- Frost Bank Center

Sept. 14: Houston, Texas -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 16: Brandon, Mississippi -- Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 18: Raleigh, North Carolina -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 20: Tampa, Floria -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds

Sept. 21: West Palm Beach, Florida -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 24: Jacksonville, Florida -- Daily’s Place

Sept. 25: Alpharetta, Georgia -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 27: Darien Lake, New York -- Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 28: Atlantic City, New Jersey -- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena