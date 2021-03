Cowabunga! The heroes in a half shell are back with a new game.

It's called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

The game's publisher Dotemu dropped the trailer Wednesday and promises it'll be similar to the TMNT arcade games of the 80s and 90s.

The game hosts up to four players at a time to enjoy full Turtle Power!

