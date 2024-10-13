Country singer Brantley Gilbert pauses concert to help wife give birth in tour bus, then returns to finish show

Country music star Brantley Gilbert paused his Oct. 11 concert in Tupelo, Mississippi, to welcome his third child.

Gilbert abruptly left the stage shortly after the concert began for an "emergency backstage." His wife, Amber, seemingly gave birth inside his tour bus, according to a video the musician posted the following day on Instagram.

"So last night might have been the craziest night of my life. Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget," Gilbert wrote in his caption.

The musician's video, which is set to his 2019 ballad "Man That Hung the Moon" about a father's love for his baby son, begins with footage of him hurriedly leaving the stage.

The video then takes viewers inside Gilbert's tour bus where they see images of the musician bonding with his wife and newborn son. In one of the video's most tender shots, Gilbert's wife holds the couple's child as she and her husband stare into each other's eyes.

The video also contains footage of Gilbert speaking on the phone to his mom. "You got a new grandbaby," he tells her.

When his mom asks how his wife is doing, Gilbert proudly laughs, replying, "She's a freaking savage," before getting emotional.

After Gilbert tells his mom he's going to go "finish this show," viewers see footage of him walking back onstage to cheers.

"We got a baby," he tells his screaming fans.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support, and most of all… Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you," Brantley Gilbert wrote in his caption.

The musician's fans popped into the comments of his post to express their joy for him and his growing family.

"This is so awesome, congratulations! Baby can literally say he’s been on tour since birth!" wrote one, adding a heart emoji.

“What a story that little guy has to tell,” another wrote.

Several fans called Amber Gilbert a "rock star" in her own right for appearing to have delivered the couple's baby on a tour bus. "What a woman and a story!" one remarked, adding, "Congratulations to you all! Such a cute little guy!"

Brantley and Amber Gilbert, who have been married since 2015, are also parents to son Barrett, 6, and daughter Braylen, 5.

The couple announced they were expecting their third child in a joint post May 12 on Instagram. "How’s this for a Mother’s Day?" they captioned several beachside photos of them holding up a sonogram.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: