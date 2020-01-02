Charlie Noxon

‘Orange Is the New Black’ Creator’s Son Dies in Utah Ski Crash

Columbia University student, Charlie Noxon, is dead after an accident at a Utah ski resort on New Year’s Eve, according to authorities and media reports.

The 20-year-old is reportedly the son of Jenji Kohan, TV writer and creator of "Orange Is the New Black," CNN first reported. Originally from Sherman Oaks, California, Noxon was pronounced dead by air ambulance crews after the accident Tuesday afternoon on an intermediate-level trail at Park City Mountain resort, according to a statement from spokeswoman Margo Van Ness.

She declined to elaborate on the nature of the accident.

Entertainment News

Film 1 hour ago

Study Finds 2019 ‘Banner Year’ for Female Filmmakers

Alex Trebek 2 hours ago

Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Shares Toughest Part of Their Cancer Battle

The accident and exact cause of death is under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The resort is located east of Salt Lake City, near the site of the Sundance Film Festival set to begin later this month.

Earlier this summer, Kohan posted on Instagram about her son's move into the university's dorm room.

"And now Charlie is in his dorm. Two moves, two universities, one weekend," she wrote, referring to her two children moving out.

This article tagged under:

Charlie NoxonColumbia University
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us