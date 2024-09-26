Music & Musicians

Disguised Chris Martin of Coldplay spotted singing at karaoke bar in Las Vegas

Coldplay's frontman was spotted singing at a bar in Las Vegas ahead of the release of their new album "Moon Music"

By Gerardo Pons

Chris Martin
Ole Jensen/Getty Images

From "Viva la Vida" to "Viva Las Vegas."

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin surprised fans on Saturday when he was spotted singing at a karaoke bar in Las Vegas while disguised as a tourist.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The "Fix You" singer performed a new song, "All My Love," to a seemingly unaware audience while wearing a wig, glasses and an oversized suit.

According to Dino's Lounge, Martin was at the bar to record a music video.

“Thank you Chris Martin for choosing us to record your music with,” the bar’s Instagram said. “Such a viral moment. Biggest surprise of the year.” 

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 4 hours ago

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan settle divorce 6 years after breakup

Sean "Diddy" Combs 5 hours ago

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' lawyer attempts to explain why rapper had 1,000 bottles of baby oil

Coldplay's new album "Moon Music" is set to be released on Friday, October 4.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us