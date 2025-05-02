Concerts

The 2025 Citi Concert Series lineup is here! See who will hit the plaza this summer

Jonas Brothers and Cynthia Erivo are just some of the big names who will take the stage on the TODAY plaza this summer.

By Joyann Jeffrey | TODAY

The lineup for TODAY’s 2025 Citi Concert Series is here!

The plaza at Rockefeller Center this summer will welcome first-time artists to the concert series, including Kelly Clarkson and Jonas Brothers, as well as others returning, like Sebastián Yatra and Role Model. Zac Brown Band, Ciara, Blake Shelton and Cynthia Erivo are also part of the 8-date lineup. 

The last time Jonas Brothers performed on TODAY was in 2023, when they marked the release of “The Album,” and Clarkson last joined usthat same year. Ciara will also take the plaza again, back after her concert on TODAY in 2015

Below, take a look at the schedule so far for the 2025 Citi Concert Series on TODAY.

May

June

July

August

TODAY concerts are free and open to the public. The shows take place on the TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center, located at 48th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues, in New York City.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY:

