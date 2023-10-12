Christopher Reeve's look-alike son Will turns heads during night out

Originally appeared on E! Online

It's a bird, it's a plane… it's actually Christopher Reeve's son.

Will Reeve, the youngest child of the "Superman" actor, bore a striking resemblance to his late dad while out with his girlfriend Amanda Dubin at the Bring Change to Mind Gala in New York City on Oct. 9.

For the star-studded gala—which also included attendees Ryan Reynolds, Reba McEntire and Amy Schumer—the journalist wore a sleek, dark navy suit, matching tie, a gray button-down and black dress shoes. Dubin matched his upscale style with black pants and a floral blouse with a deep V-neck cut.

Per the mental health awareness organization's website, the "Deadpool" star was honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award during the ceremony, while McEntire and Schumer hit the stage to perform.

And Will Reeve is no stranger to showing up for a good cause. After all, he's been open about carrying on his parents' legacy following their deaths. (Christopher Reeve, who was paralyzed in 1995 after being thrown from a horse, died in 2004 at age 52 and Dana Reeve passed away two years later from lung cancer.)

Will Reeve, as well as his siblings Matthew, 43, and Alexandra, 39—whose mom is Gae Exton—are board members on the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, "dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing research," per their website.

And back in 2016, Will Reeve ran the New York City Marathon in honor of his late parents.

"Knowing that my dad and my mom—together as a couple—inspired millions of people is so touching to me," he told E! News at the time, "because I saw them, first and foremost, as mom and dad. They just did what they had to do as parents, as husband and wife, and as citizens of the world."

He added, "It just so happened that because they were such incredible people. The work that they did and the life that they lived in a public-facing way touched others."