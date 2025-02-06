Christina Ricci doesn't want to her son to be an actor. And not for the reason you'd think

Christina Ricci will not be playing the role of momager to son Freddie, 10, and daughter Cleo, 3.

During a Feb. 5 appearance on TODAY, Ricci shared that Freddie is a frequent vistor on the set of “Yellowjackets,” and even has his own special chair where he watches takes.

“Every time he’s on set, he asks me if he can be a child actor,” Ricci, 44, said. “And I’m like, ‘Well, who is going to take you?’ Like I have to work. Who’s going to go with you? I can't go with you.”

That’s not say you will never see Freddie’s name in the opening credits of a TV show.

“I do thing he would be a very good actor,” Ricci said. “He’s very good at tricking me into things!”

In 2019, Ricci told The New York Post that, “It’s child abuse to make your child famous.”

“Once he’s an adult, and he studies, and he understands that it’s an art form, then he can pursue an acting career if he’d like,” she explained.

Ricci was 9 years old when she made her film debut in the 1990 coming-of-age movie “Mermaids.” The child actor, known for playing characters with a dark edge, would go on to star in movies including “The Addams Family,” and its sequel and Halloween classic “Casper.”

“Being famous is not good for children, it’s just not,” Ricci said during her conversation with The New York Post. “We have a million examples of why it’s not good for children,” she said. “I’m not going to risk it. Why would you put the most precious thing in your life up for that?”

Ricci shares Freddie with her ex-husband, film producer James Heerdegen. The “Yellowjackets” star is also mom of daughter Cleo with hairstylist Mark Hampton. Ricci and Hampton tied the knot in 2021.

