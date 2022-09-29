Christina Aguilera Says Growing Up in ‘Chaotic' Environment Made Her Want to Help Others

Christina Aguilera is taking a moment to do some reflection.

While accepting the Spirit of Hope award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, the pop icon spoke about the impact she wanted to make on the music industry after experiencing a turbulent childhood. The "Genie In A Bottle" singer said she made a promise to herself to use her "voice and position for something deeper than just making records."

"I wanted my songs to have a genuine purpose and meaning," Aguilera, 41, said during the awards ceremony. "Having grown up in an environment that was chaotic, I realized that sharing my story was vital in connecting with others who may struggle to have a voice themselves. From there, I discovered that the messages, lessons and stories from my songs are one of the greatest gifts I could offer."

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

She added that it has always been a priority of hers to navigate her career with "integrity and purpose."

"I continue to listen to my heart and sing about things, sometimes painful things, that could help others," Aguilera added. "It means so much to me to grow together with my fans through the years through authenticity and compassion with issues relating to equality, domestic violence, self love and much, much more."

The "Candyman" singer, who has been open about her childhood before, stated her pride for the work she's done with organizations that "dedicate themselves to making the world a better place."

She added, "All of these things together are what remind me of my core values and empower me to continue being the best person I can be."

Also during the show, Aguilera performed "La Reina" while wearing an edgy black dress with low neckline and mermaid flare.

