Chrissy Teigen Taking ‘Little Break’ From Social Media Amid Alison Roman Drama

Looks like Chrissy Teigen would like to be excluded from this narrative. On Friday, best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman made headlines with comments she made about Teigen's business model in the food world.

Soon after her comments made rounds on social media, fans went to Teigen's defense, but it looks like things might have taken another unexpected turn over the weekend.

On Twitter this weekend, Teigen wrote: "This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails."

It seems as though the Cravings author might be referring to old resurfaced tweets from years past that Twitter users found problematic.

Now, Teigen has made her Twitter account private and decided to take "a little break."

"I really hate what this drama has caused this week," she added. "Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to "Epstein island", to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross to me so I'm gonna take a little break."

Chrissy Teigen's Best Clapbacks

In the interview with New Consumer, Roman had said that Teigen's way of running her empire "horrifies" her.

"Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her," she said. "That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But like, who's laughing now? Because she's making a ton of f--ing money."

Following Roman's comments, Teigen tweeted that reading those comments was a "huge bummer" and that it "hit [her] hard."

"I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews," she said. "I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article."

The Nothing Fancy author later apologized for her comments on social media.

"Hi @chrissyteigen!" Alison's apology on Twitter began. "I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I'm genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn't have used you /your business (or Marie's! [Kondo]) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I'm so sorry."

Ronan continued: "Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don't think it's yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we'd probably get along."