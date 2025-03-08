Chris Pratt says he made a ‘deal with God' to save his son

Originally appeared on E! Online

Chris Pratt reached a turning point in his faith on the day he became a dad.

In 2012, his and then-wife Anna Faris' son Jack was born seven weeks premature, weighing only 3 pounds and 10 ounces at birth. He was treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for a month before his parents could bring him home.

"He had all of these issues going on," Pratt told the Christian Post in an interview published March 6. "I prayed hard to God. I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time, and didn't quite fully understand. I made a deal with God again: 'I'm sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again.'"

"The Electric State" actor continued, "He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented. My heart softened, and my faith hardened, That was the moment that I was like, 'Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.'"

Pratt also shared more insight into his upbringing and faith journey before and after Jack's birth.

"I was baptized Catholic. We weren't a big churchgoing family. I had a a few different moments through the course of my life where I really felt called to God and gave my heart to Jesus," he told Fox News March 7, "The most impactful moment was when my son was born."

He continued, "He was born early and had some health scares and in that moment, really made some deals with God. I felt like, 'If you save my son, I will give you everything. I'll give you my life, I'll give you my platform, I won't be ashamed to talk to you, talk about you. And He did save my son and I've been trying to make good on that promise ever since."

Pratt, who also shares daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2, and son Ford, 4 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger — and Faris have both also used their platforms to raise awareness about the health needs of premature babies. and spoken publicly about Jack's birth story.

"My water broke in the middle of the night at seven months," the actress told Redbook magazine in 2015, three years before she and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor divorced. "We rushed to the hospital and they were able to halt active labor with magnesium."

She said she was supposed to be there for a month until doctors planned to deliver Jack. "But on the seventh day, I went into labor again," she said. "I was in denial. For hours I was like, 'I'm just having indigestion.' Chris and I were so scared, but when Jack came out, even though he was so tiny, he looked so good to us."

Jack turned 12 in August. "Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack," Pratt wrote on Instagram at the time, including pics of the pre-teen feeding and tending to animals at the actor's farm on the San Juan Islands in Washington State. "I thank God every day for you sweet boy."

The "Jurassic World" star continued, "You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough. I love you so much kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can’t believe it."