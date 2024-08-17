Chris Pratt honors his and Anna Faris' son Jack in 12th birthday tribute

Originally appeared on E! Online

Chris Pratt shared a heartfelt tribute to his eldest son Jack on the child's 12th birthday.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor, who shares the pre-teen with ex-wife Anna Faris, posted new pics with the boy on social media in honor of his special day.

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack," Pratt wrote on Instagram Aug. 17. "I thank God every day for you sweet boy. You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough. I love you so much kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can’t believe it."

The 45-year-old included pics of Jack feeding and tending to animals at his farm on the San Juan Islands in Washington State. Pratt appears with his son in one of the photos.

The "Jurassic World" star shared his tribute to Jack as he and pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger prepare to welcome their third baby together. The two share daughters Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 4, and Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, 2.

Pratt, who rarely posts pics of his children on social media, differences he's found between raising a son and daughters in May.

"I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional," he exclusively told E! News. "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild."

He also said his daughter "don't like to rough house as much."

"I'll hit them with a pillow and they'll go, 'Daddy, that hurt my feelings,'" he said of their playdates together. "They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle."

Pratt also later spoke about his parenting style, reflecting on how the way he's raising his kids differs from his own childhood.

"I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents. And now I'm a guy who's not super — didn't have a super healthy grip on his own emotions" he told E! News at the May 19 premiere of "The Garfield Movie." "So we're trying to raise them in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."

He continued, "They still know the meaning of the word 'no' from their mom. When it comes from me, they don't seem to know what that means. And I don't really know what to do about it, but we'll get there."