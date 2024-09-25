Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan settle divorce 6 years after breakup

Originally appeared on E! Online

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are finally done with their divorce.

Six years after the couple split, the "Step Up" costars have finalized their divorce after an ongoing battle based in part on Tatum's continued earnings from the "Magic Mike" franchise, according to multiple outlets. The pair therefore have avoided a trial that was set for December, per People.

Full details of the divorce settlement have not been made public, but Tatum and Dewan —who are parents to 11-year-old daughter Everly — both waived spousal support and have also agreed to work out any future disagreements over custody privately with a judge, per documents obtained by Daily Mail.

E! News has reached out to reps for both Tatum and Dewan for comment, but has not heard back.

Dewan — who shares son Callum, 4, and daughter Rhiannon, 3 months, with fiancé Steve Kazee — filed for divorce from Tatum in 2018 but recently faced a disagreement in the case over Tatum's 2012 movie "Magic Mike."

Four months ago, Dewan alleged during their divorce proceedings that they acquired "Magic Mike" intellectual property together, but that he had put its earnings into "an irrevocable trust" and transferred licensing rights to a third party without telling her.

Tatum disputed the claims, saying in a May filing obtained by E! News, "I have never denied Petitioner her share of any community assets or income. I have always agreed for Petitioner to have an interest in the "Magic Mike" intellectual property and related entities."

The 44-year-old added that during their marriage, Dewan "had equal access to our business managers and financial records" and that she's had "complete access to all our financial records for all activities during our marriage and since separation." He accused the 43-year-old of using the claim to "delay the processing of the case and increase the expense of litigation."

In August, Tatum — who is engaged to Zoë Kravtiz — also accused Dewan of further delay tactics after she filed a motion to disqualify his lawyers from working on the case three months before the pair are supposed to go to trial, claiming the move was a "transparent attempt to divert the Court's attention" from her desire to "delay these proceedings."

Tatum additionally argued that her request was "devoid of any legal or factual support" and noting that the "Rookie" actress had "never been a client" at either of his teams' law firms. The filing explained that his lawyers, therefore, would not possess any "confidential information" about her that would give them an unfair advantage in court.