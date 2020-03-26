Carson Daly and Wife Siri Welcome Baby No. 4 During ‘Bittersweet’ Time

Daly, party of six!

Carson Daly and wife Siri welcomed their fourth child on Thursday, the "Today" co-host announced Thursday. Clad in protective face masks, the proud parents posed next to daughter Goldie Patricia Daly in a selfie shared to Instagram.

"Carson &Siri Daly (Hi! That's us!) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly! She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs &20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great," he wrote.

The TV personality then offered a "special shout out" to the "incredibly brave &selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus," referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all," Daly concluded.

Daly announced Siri's pregnancy last September during his "Pop Start" segment on "Today."

"And finally," the dad-to-be revealed, "Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she's gearing up for a big spring because that's when she's going to give birth to our fourth and newest member of the Daly family. She's pregnant. I love you."

Congratulations to the entire Daly family!

