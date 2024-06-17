Celebrity News

Carrie Underwood and family safe after fire at Nashville home

Carrie Underwood, husband Mike Fisher and their sons are OK following a structure fire at their Nashville property

Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Carrie Underwood is counting her blessings.

The "If I Didn't Love You" singer and her family — including husband Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5 — are safe and sound following a structure fire at their Nashville home June 16, her rep confirmed to E! News June 17.

According to the Williamson County Fire and Rescue, they were called in at 9:42 p.m. to put out the fire, with all eight of their stations responding. And they were also able to provide an explanation for the cause in a June 17 press release, stating, "The homeowner reported that a UTV was on fire next to the garage."

"All occupants in the home were able to escape unharmed," the press release continued. "No injuries were sustained by the occupants or firefighters on scene."

Authorities also said they were able to quickly and efficiently extinguish the flames thanks to a "10,000 gallon reservoir on the property."

A spokesperson for Underwood and her family confirmed the fire was "quickly contained" at their property on Sunday.

"There was no fire damage to the primary residence," the rep told E!, "and the family and their pets were unharmed."

Underwood — who married Fisher in 2010 — has previously spoken about how important it is for her to have a strong home base to stay connected with her children during her performance schedule.

"We have so many meals together as a family," the 41-year-old explained on TODAY in September. "It's not a rule, it's just what we do. I love it."

And the "American Idol" alum appreciates how special their home is for her children, noting, "I want them to remember that."

