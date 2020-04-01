Carole King Reworks ‘So Far Away’ Lyrics in Wake of Coronavirus

Carole King posted a video on her Facebook page wishing her fans well who are staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I just want to say that I hope you and your family are well and that you all stay well,” the Grammy award winner said. “I wish the same for all the medical professional that are doing such important and difficult work. And also to thank all the people who keep the groceries coming and the trash being picked up. There are so many things that I don’t know about, but I’m not taking it for granted, none of it.”

Posted by Carole King on Monday, March 30, 2020

King then sang a snippet of her 1971 song “So Far Away” with different lyrics to fit the current crisis. “So far away,” she sings. “Everybody has to stay in one place anymore/It would be so fine to see your face at my door/Doesn’t help to know /You’re just time away.”

“Thank you for staying in and making sure that we do our part to help this crisis go away,” King says. May it be soon!”