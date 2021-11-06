Cardi B Surprised With Letter From Penn Badgley's ‘You' Character

Cardi B is showing off a creepy letter she got from Joe Goldberg, Penn Badgley's serial killer character from the Netflix series "You."

On Thursday, the "Up" rapper, 29, tweeted a photo of the letter, which was sent along with a replica of Joe's signature black cap with his favorite greeting, "Hello, you," stitched across it.

"Hello, you… My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you," it said, referencing Cardi's hit song with Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP."

"Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you," the letter continued. "You're authentic and nuanced ... just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in and it's refreshing."

The letter concluded, "Can't wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don't disappear."

In her caption, the Grammy winner wrote, "How Joe found my new house adress (sic)?"

Wasn’t me, swear 😉 — Netflix (@netflix) November 5, 2021

Netflix responded to Cardi B's tweet with more mischief. "Wasn’t me, swear," the streaming service tweeted, along with a winking emoji.

Cardi B's note from Joe comes hot on the heels of a real-life Twitter friendship that developed between the rapper and Badgley, 35, after she heard the "Gossip Girl" star praising her "authentic" and "nuanced" social media posts to the media.

The rapper tweeted a video of Badgley talking her up while promoting "You," and captioned it, "HE KNOWS ME !!! ... Yoooo like I’m famous famous."

Badgley followed up by pulling one of Cardi B's signature moves — he expressed his fondness for the rapper by changing his own Twitter profile pic to one of her. She responded by grabbing a pic of Badgley as Joe Goldberg and using it on her own page.

Yet, Badgley's not the only Penn that Cardi B has become fast pals with on Twitter.

After former "House" star Kal Penn tweeted about dreaming that Cardi B would officiate his upcoming wedding, the rapper responded, "I'm licensed to do that sooo…….. let me know."

