Be careful with what you tweet at Cardi B.

While the 2022 Grammys ceremony was taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, the rapper was busy shutting things down on social media. Not only did she delete her Twitter account after several users criticized her for not attending the awards show, but she also appeared on Instagram Live to defend her absence.

According to Cardi, she received several Twitter messages from "fans talking s—" about her choice to skip the event, including some that took aim at her two kids with husband Offset.

"Why would I go to the awards for?" she asked in an eight-minute video addressing the hateful comments. "Do I have any new music? Why would I show up with one nomination?"

Cardi — whose song "Up" was nominated for best rap performance but lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties" before the Grammys telecast — went on to blast those who dragged her family into the drama, saying, "That s— really p— the f— out of me."

"If you bring up my son, I hate you," she said. "I wish the worst on you."

Cardi added that she skipped the Grammys because she was working on new music, telling viewers, "I gotta prep today and I gotta prep tomorrow. So Tuesday, I'm going far away and f— finish the motherf— album."

"I'm doing a red carpet soon and it's gonna be great, but I don't like it when motherf—attack me to do some s— and then call me lazy because I'm not doing it," she said. "One thing I hate is when people call me lazy because I work so motherf— much. And that's why I'm f— mad."

Cardi attended her very first Grammy Awards in 2019, when she made history as the first female solo winner to take home the trophy for best rap album. The following year, she and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, made a glamorous albeit fashionably late appearance at the awards ceremony.

The "Invasion of Privacy" artist was also at last year's Grammys, performing her hit song "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion.

