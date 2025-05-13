Halle Berry forced to change outfit at Cannes due to new rule

Originally appeared on E! Online

The jury is still out on if Halle Berry needed to change the outfit she had planned for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

However, the actress, 58, played it safe as to not break any rules while serving on this year's jury. Berry, who planned to wear a dress by Indian designer Gurav Gupta at the opening ceremony's red carpet on May 13, changed her plans after the festival updated their dress code to add a ban on "voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train," per the festival's website.

"I had an amazing dress by Gupta that I cannot wear tonight because it’s too big of a train," Berry told Variety at a news conference. "I’m not going to break the rules."

Berry, who instead opted to wear a black and white striped trapeze gown by Jacquemus, added, "I had to make a pivot."

Cannes also added another rule to their dress code this year: no nudity, to which Berry noted she thinks "is probably also a good rule.”

However, Berry's 2025 Met Gala look was on the more risqué side —a nd likely would not be allowed on the Cannes carpet. The "Never Let Go" actress returned to the annual fashion event in May after an eight-year absence, arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a sparkly gown that featured sheer cutouts from her waist to her knees.

The dress was her final pick after designer LaQuan Smith created two options for her.

“The dresses were gorgeous,” Berry told E! News. “I could hardly choose. I asked LaQuan, ‘Which one would you like me to wear?’ So, I chose his favorite.”

But for Berry — who shares daughter Nahla, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo-Robert, 11, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez — there's no sweat over an outfit decision, as she knows there's so much more to her than how she looks or what she wears.

“It might feel good to have everybody look at you,” she told Marie Claire in September, “but it’s always been a hollow win for me because I had nothing to do with how I came here looking.”

She added, "I’ve always known that I’ve been more than this face and more than this body.”