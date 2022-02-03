Candace Cameron Bure tearfully opened up to Hoda Kotb about the emotional last text messages she received from Bob Saget.

The former "Full House" star, 45, revealed in an interview Thursday that she and and her former TV dad had gotten into "a little tiff" two weeks prior to his death, but luckily they swiftly resolved the issue in a text conversation that found them showering one another with love.

"It was just two weeks before he passed. I’m actually going to grab my phone. I’m so scared that I’m going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day," Bure said through tears.

"It scares me so much because I don’t ever want to lose this," she added.

Bure explained that she and Saget had argued just before they were scheduled to meet each other for dinner.

"We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner," she recalled.

"But in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text," she continued, smiling at the memory. "And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry."

Saget jokingly likened his "cranky" behavior to that of his late mom, Dolly, who died in 2014.

"He said, 'Oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You’re, like, my favorite person on the earth. And I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed,'" said Bure.

Then Saget switched gears and proceeded to tell Bure just how much he loved her.

"Bob went on, and on, and on in the text. And he said at the end, 'I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible," Bure struggled to say as she grew more emotional.

"And I wrote back, 'I love you. I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad," she recalled. "'And I love that (you're being like) Dolly. That made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom.'"

"And he just wrote back, 'I love you. My mom loved you too.'"

Bure's sweet recollection comes nearly a month after Saget was found dead at age 65 in an Orlando-area hotel room on Jan. 9. The beloved entertainer had recently performed in a stand-up comedy tour that was scheduled to last through the summer.

The following day, the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office issued a statement announcing that an autopsy had been performed on Saget’s body that showed no signs of drug use or foul play. The statement said that the cause and manner of Saget's death was pending further investigation that could take an estimated 10-12 weeks.

In the weeks since Saget's death, Bure, who's releasing this month a new Hallmark film, "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder," as well as a new clothing line with QVC, has repeatedly honored her late co-star on social media. Shortly after learning of Saget's passing, Bure called Saget "one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life" on Twitter.

A day later, she posted several photos of her and Saget on Instagram, writing, "I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye 💔. 35 years wasn’t long enough."

In a collective tribute, Bure and her "Full House" cast members said they were grieving "as a family," and asked fans to embrace one another in Saget's memory. "We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob,” they wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

A week later, Bure shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a custom-made sweatshirt that featured a special message.

“Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget," it said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: