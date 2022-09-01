Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday With Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and More Celebs

There's something about Cameron Diaz.

After all, the "Charlie's Angels" alum was surrounded by a star-studded group of friends and family when she celebrated her 50th birthday on Aug. 30. Familiar faces who attended a sushi dinner for the actress at Nobu Malibu celebration included Cameron's husband Benji Madden--with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Raddix--as well as sister-in-law Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow were also seen stepping out at the intimate affair. Meanwhile, Adele was clad in black as she made a very low-key entrance into the Japanese restaurant.

When the evening was coming to an end, Zoe Saldaña was spotted getting into a car at the valet stand while her husband, artist Marco Perego, helped Benji pack birthday gifts into the truck.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Diaz's milestone birthday comes just two months after she announced her return to acting following an eight-year hiatus. The "Bad Teacher" star will be appearing alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's upcoming flick "Back in Action."

Cameron Diaz Through the Years

"When you're doing something that you know and you've done well and you know how it works--and it's consumed your whole life for so long--it's kind of a nice thing to kind of go, 'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?'" she told CBS News this summer. "And I did that."