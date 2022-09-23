Byers House From ‘Stranger Things' for Sale in Georgia

The house that featured as the Byers family home in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" just went up for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for $300,000. It was built in 1900 and is located on a 6.17-acre property. Billed as a fixer upper, the listing reports it "makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on."

9 photos
1/9
Photos via listing agent Michael Smith and photographer Tyler Willis
An exterior photo of a house in in Fayetteville, Georgia that just hit the market and was featured as the Byers family home in Netflix’s Stranger Things.
2/9
Photos via listing agent Michael Smith and photographer Tyler Willis
3/9
Photos via listing agent Michael Smith and photographer Tyler Willis
An exterior photo of a house in in Fayetteville, Georgia that just hit the market and was featured as the Byers family home in Netflix’s Stranger Things.
4/9
Photos via listing agent Michael Smith and photographer Tyler Willis
An exterior photo of a house in in Fayetteville, Georgia that just hit the market and was featured as the Byers family home in Netflix’s Stranger Things.
5/9
Photos via listing agent Michael Smith and photographer Tyler Willis
An exterior photo of a house in in Fayetteville, Georgia that just hit the market and was featured as the Byers family home in Netflix’s Stranger Things.
6/9
Photos via listing agent Michael Smith and photographer Tyler Willis
An exterior photo of a house in in Fayetteville, Georgia that just hit the market and was featured as the Byers family home in Netflix’s Stranger Things.
7/9
Photos via listing agent Michael Smith and photographer Tyler Willis
An interior photo of a house in in Fayetteville, Georgia that just hit the market and was featured as the Byers family home in Netflix’s Stranger Things.
8/9
Photos via listing agent Michael Smith and photographer Tyler Willis
An exterior photo of a house in in Fayetteville, Georgia that just hit the market and was featured as the Byers family home in Netflix’s Stranger Things.
9/9
Photos via listing agent Michael Smith and photographer Tyler Willis
An exterior photo of a house in in Fayetteville, Georgia that just hit the market and was featured as the Byers family home in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

This article tagged under:

Stranger Things

More Photo Galleries

Pictures: Hurricane Fiona Floods Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos
Pictures: Hurricane Fiona Floods Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos
A Royal Goodbye: Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral in Pictures
A Royal Goodbye: Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral in Pictures
Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks
Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks
Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II
Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us