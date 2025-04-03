Bruce Springsteen to open vault and release 7 albums of never-before-heard songs

Celebrity News

By David K. Li | NBC News

Bruce Springsteen will open his vault in late June and debut 83 previously unreleased songs, the rock legend announced on Thursday.

“Tracks II: The Lost Albums” will be comprised of seven "full-length records" and be available on June 27 through Sony Music, the E Street Band front man said in a statement.

“'The Lost Albums’ were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released,” said Springsteen. “I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

The release appears to coincide with the upcoming film “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” a biopic about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon starring "The Bear" actor Jeremy Allen White as The Boss.

