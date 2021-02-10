Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Arrested Late Last Year for DWI, Park Authorities Confirm

Bruce Springsteen
Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images) (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested last November in New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area on DWI charges, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

Springsteen, 71, was also charged with reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. A Park Service spokeswoman said the singer was "cooperative throughout the process."

The news was first reported early Wednesday by TMZ. It was not immediately clear why the arrest took almost three months to come to light.

Entertainment News

37 mins ago

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner Among Nominees for 2021 Rock Hall of Fame

Late Night with Seth Meyers 8 hours ago

‘Late Night': Casey Affleck Shot His New Film by Dracula's Castle

Springsteen's camp was not immediately available for comment.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bruce Springsteen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us