Brooke Hogan shares why she didn't attend dad Hulk Hogan's wedding

When Hulk Hogan recently tied the knot, not all his family was by his side.

In fact, his daughter Brooke Hogan was noticeably absent when the WWE Hall of Famer married Sky Daily, and now the "About Us" singer is sharing why.

"As we all experience this with our own families," Brooke wrote on Instagram Sept. 25, "the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least."

The 35-year-old — whom the former pro wrestler shares with first wife Linda Hogan — shared that being in the public eye is partly why she chose to speak out about her absence, noting that amid media outlets "making assumptions," she did not want to "leave it to speculation."

"For my own journey to healing and happiness," she explained, "I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values."

The former reality star ended her message with the words, alongside a red heart, "I wish him well."

Hulk and Linda's son, Nick Hogan, was one of a small group of family members in attendance when they witnessed the "Hogan Knows Best" star and Daily exchange vows.

The wrestling legend announced his nuptials with a video montage of the couple's ceremony, set to Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," two months after the couple became engaged. Also present for the 70-year-old's wedding were Daily's three young children.

Hulk captioned the Sept. 24 announcement, "My new life starts now!"

He opened up about his new romance back in Feb. 2022 after finalizing his divorce from second wife Jennifer McDaniel. At the time. He was eager to set the record straight on his love life.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced," he tweeted. "Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."

And indeed, Hulk often shows his now-wife love on social media. Earlier this summer, he gave Daily a special shoutout while the two enjoyed some fun in the sun.

"Beach day with my Sky Baby," he captioned his June 28 post, which featured the pair posing on the sand. "It always seems just perfect, like she's always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH."