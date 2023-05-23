Brittany Snow Hints She Was ‘Blindsided' by Tyler Stanaland Divorce

Brittany Snow is reflecting on a difficult period in her life.

The "Pitch Perfect" star recently opened up about her challenging year after announcing her split from ex-husband Tyler Stanaland, in September.

"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I've ever faced," Snow told Bustle in an interview published May 23, without naming her ex. "In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and every thing I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different."

On top of it, she added, "A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested."

She noted that it was truly her loved ones that kept her going.

"Thank god for my friends," the 37-year-old said. "I don't know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them."

And some friends in particular are aca-amazing. Just ask Snow, who leaned on her "Pitch Perfect" co-stars throughout her divorce.

"When you're promoting a movie, it's always like, 'Oh, we're all best friends and we all love each other,'" she recalled to the outlet, "because that helps sell the movie. But in this case, we really were, we really did get to become close friends, if not family."

One Bella in particular—who remained nameless—picked Snow up again and helped the "Hairspray" actress heal.

"The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there," she continued. "And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days."

The "John Tucker Must Die" star and the "Selling the OC" realtor tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu, California, in 2020, before sharing news of their separation on Instagram in September 2022.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Snow wrote on Sept. 14, with Tyler echoing her sentiments in a matching post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

The statement concluded, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

E! News has reached out to Tyler's rep for comment on her interview but hasn't heard back.