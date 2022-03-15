Brittany Matthews Gives Glimpse of Her Honeymoon With Patrick Mahomes After Wedding

Just days after their tropical Hawaiian wedding, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews jetted off to another to yet another location to begin their honeymoon.

Matthews, 26, gave her social media followers a glimpse into the start of the celebratory vacation, sharing several moments to her Instagram story on Tuesday, March 15 . In one pic, she captures the romantic setting inside a private jet, complete with rose petals and "Happy Honeymoon," sign revealing that their trip is scheduled to last until March 22.

In another clip, the high school sweethearts toast one another with pink cocktails garnished with strawberries while aboard the plane.

The longtime loves also posed for a selfie once they arrived to their destination. Matthews kept the bridal vibe going, wearing a white shirtdress featuring a sexy side cut-out and accessorized with light blue strappy sandals complete with a bow on top and a matching Dior handbag. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, coordinated in a light blue button-up shirt, ripped jeans and light blue sneakers.

"Still rocking this blue and white vibe," the trainer captioned the snap.

The pair -- who have been together for 10 years -- said their "I dos" in an intimate ceremony on the island of Maui in front of friends and family on March 12. The bride and the groom posted several photos from the wedding on Instagram over the weekend, writing, "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes." "Brittany and Patrick's wedding day was very peaceful and fun," a source exclusively told E! News earlier this week. "They really did look so in love; they never left each other's side."

The night continued with a "high energy" reception, which was attended by several of the NFL star's teammates.

"They had a live band and a DJ from Los Angeles, and they danced all night," the insider recalled, adding that the bride and groom "seriously never left the dance floor."

The wedding comes one year after the couple welcome their first child, a baby girl named Sterling. Last month, the proud parents celebrated their daughter's milestone birthday, sharing several adorable pics of the toddler.

"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it," Matthews wrote on Feb. 20. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld."