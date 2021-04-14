Britney Spears Says She's ‘Flattered' by People Concerned With Her Life

Britney Spears has posted a video and comments on Instagram that seem to refer to the buzz caused by a New York Times documentary on her, "Framing Britney Spears."

Spears, 39, shared a looping video of herself along with a message Monday.

"So this video for Just a Touch of Rose was shot last year," she wrote, referring to a project she's been talking about for nearly a year; similar video was also shown in an August Instagram post. The music playing in the background is Jill Scott's "He Loves Me (Lyzel In E Flat)."

She continued, "(T)hese specific takes have never been seen so it's sort of new to me!!!! I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and trust me that's A LOT!!!!"

She then appeared to reference discussions that have arisen in the media and among her fans surrounding the legal battle around who should be the conservator of her estate. The conversation kicked up a notch since the release of "Framing Britney Spears" in February.

"Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED!!! Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing!!!"

Spears is rarely seen in public and has only given short, social media-focused comments about the events in her life. She noted on Instagram on March 30 that the documentary had "embarrassed" her and made her cry. Meanwhile, fans have resorted to parsing her social media comments for inside meaning.

She also shared two other images around the same time as Monday's video, the first of a manicured hand holding a pink flower (though not a rose):

The second image features two cartoon characters having a conversation: "You are all, I ever wanted. You're beautiful" says one, while the other replies, "Thank you, but what else?"

In both cases the captions are a series of emoji of animals, food and clothing (among some others).

