Britney Spears says she was ‘backhanded' by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security in Las Vegas hotel

Singer Britney Spears said on social media that she was “backhanded” by a security guard for NBA player Victor Wembanyama.

The incident happened Wednesday night in Las Vegas, when the pop star said she wanted to introduce herself to the celebrated new draft pick of the San Antonio Spurs.

“I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner,” Spears wrote in a post Thursday. “I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention."

"His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Wembanyama told reporters that “something did happen,” as he walked with San Antonio Spurs’ security to a restaurant. “We talked before with the security and told the security ‘Don’t stop’ because its gonna make a crowd,” he said.

Police told NBC News that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to a 3700 block property on Las Vegas Boulevard for a battery investigation. TMZ reported that the incident occurred at the Catch Hotel, which is located on 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd. No arrests or citations were issued, according to officials.

