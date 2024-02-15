Britney Spears did it again!

The pop star paid a quick visit to the private jet cockpit when she was traveling from Los Angeles to New York City for the launch of her Britney Brulee coffee flavor for Glace.

Spears shared the experience in a reel on her Instagram account. The singer claims she got to fly the plane "for a minute."

The 42-year-old pop said they hit a little turbulence and that she flew the plane through it.

"It was so weird putting on the pilot’s glasses, I felt like I connected to his world for a second, and connection is everything !!! I’m blind as a bat in my left eye … but I can definitely see better with my glasses," she wrote alongside the video.

The pilot can be seen smiling for the video, seemingly unbothered by her presence.

“I look like his geeky nerd daughter," Spears wrote.

She also shared a series of still photos that show her alongside both of the plane's pilots, first with an expression of fear or shock, presumable at the turbulence, then full of smiles, posing in the pilot's glasses.

Spears partnered with her favorite NYC Coffee shop, Glace, to create her own flavor, "The Britney Brulee." All the proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project.