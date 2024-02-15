Britney Spears

Britney Spears flew a private plane through turbulence

The pop star was flying from California to New York when she ventured into the private plane cockpit.

By Janete Weinstein

Britney Spears
Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Britney Spears did it again!

The pop star paid a quick visit to the private jet cockpit when she was traveling from Los Angeles to New York City for the launch of her Britney Brulee coffee flavor for Glace.

Spears shared the experience in a reel on her Instagram account. The singer claims she got to fly the plane "for a minute."

The 42-year-old pop said they hit a little turbulence and that she flew the plane through it.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"It was so weird putting on the pilot’s glasses, I felt like I connected to his world for a second, and connection is everything !!! I’m blind as a bat in my left eye … but I can definitely see better with my glasses," she wrote alongside the video.

The pilot can be seen smiling for the video, seemingly unbothered by her presence.

“I look like his geeky nerd daughter," Spears wrote.

Entertainment News

Zendaya

Zendaya stuns with vintage cyborg suit at ‘Dune: Part Two' world premiere

Oscars

Godzilla, Oscar newbie, stomps into the Academy Awards

She also shared a series of still photos that show her alongside both of the plane's pilots, first with an expression of fear or shock, presumable at the turbulence, then full of smiles, posing in the pilot's glasses.

Spears partnered with her favorite NYC Coffee shop, Glace, to create her own flavor, "The Britney Brulee." All the proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project.

This article tagged under:

Britney Spears
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us