Britney Spears

Britney Spears biopic in the works at Universal

The film will be based on Spears' memoir, 'The Woman in Me." Jon M. Chu is set to direct.

By Chloe Melas | NBC News

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images file

Britney Spears' memoir is headed to the big screen.

Universal Pictures announced Thursday that it has landed the rights to a biopic based on the singer's 2023 best-selling book, "The Woman in Me." (NBC News and Universal are both part of Comcast.)

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The film will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who is gearing up for the November release of his highly anticipated film “Wicked,” starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Marc Platt will produce, Universal said in its news release.

Spears posted on X that she's "excited" to share with fans "a secret project" she's been working on with Platt.

"He's always made my favorite movies ... stay tuned," she wrote.

The news of the film was first reported by The Ankler. A source familiar with the deal told NBC News that Spears will be “involved” with the project but did not elaborate on whether she will have direction on creative.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Cameron Mathison steps out with Aubree Knight hours after divorce news

Track & Field 4 hours ago

Alexis Ohanian and Flavor Flav help pay US Olympian's rent

Spears' memoir, released in October 2023, recounted Spears' rise to fame and her controversial 13-year conservatorship. She also wrote about her relationship and breakup with Justin Timberlake, writing that she had an abortion while dating him more than 20 years ago. 

The book sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week, and has sold over 2.5 million copies in the U.S. to date, according to Universal.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I went from partying a lot to being a total monk,” Spears writes in the memoir. “Security guards handed me prepackaged envelopes of meds and watched me take them. They put parental controls on my iPhone. Everything was scrutinized and controlled. Everything.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Britney Spears
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us