Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 will simply be called ‘F1'

By The Associated Press

Brad Pitt
Christian Bruna/Pool Photo via AP, File

Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 coming to cinemas next year will simply be called “F1,” the racing series said Friday.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project, which collected footage at several F1 circuits around the world this year and last.

Footage was taken at Silverstone — home of the British Grand Prix — and at the Hungaroring near Budapest; as well as the historic Spa Francorchamps in Belgium; Japan’s popular Suzuka track and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.

Pitt plays a former driver who returns to Formula 1 alongside a rookie teammate, who is played by London-born actor Damson Idris. Their fictional F1 team is called APXGP.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski of “Top Gun: Maverick” fame.

Formula 1 said in a statement that the film will be released next June.

Lewis Hamilton chatted exclusively with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at the Mercedes-AMG's and IWC Schaffhausen's "Speed City" event ahead of the first Las Vegas Grand Prix and detailed what it was like to drive under the spectacular drone show supported by lights.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

