Brad Pitt’s first rule of action movies: They must stay on the ground.

While the F1 star has appeared in countless action films throughout his career, he has a single condition for costarring in another movie with Tom Cruise.

“I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplane [and] s--- like that,” Pitt said in an exclusive interview with E! News that aired June 12, quipping that he’ll reunite with his "Interview With the Vampire" costar “when he does something again that’s on the ground.”

Though the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor won’t be imitating the stunts Cruise performed himself throughout the Mission: Impossible franchise, he has nothing but respect for his fellow performer, with whom he would race go carts while filming their 1994 vampire flick.

“He got me in the end,” Pitt said of their playful competitions. “I gotta admit.”

And the respect is mutual. In fact, Cruise shared his excitement for Pitt’s Formula 1 movie earlier this year and called the "Fight Club" star his “friend” while discussing their go cart rivalry.

“It’s great to see Brad driving,” the "Jerry Maguire" actor said during a Paramount panel in April, according to CinemaBlend. “He’s very good. He’s a very good driver. Believe me, I’ve raced against him.”

And his stunt rule isn’t the only boundary Cruise has made on movie sets. The 61-year-old also had strict superstitions he followed while on the set of F1.

“My OCD: before getting in the car, I always have to get in on the left side,” Pitt told E!. “I have to put my left shoe on first, I’d have to put my left glove on first.”

And even when getting buckled into his seat, Pitt was particular about which side of the belt the crew members started with.

“The guys knew they had to do left first,” he explained. “If they didn’t, we had to start over.”

