Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon make red carpet debut

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are red carpet official.

The actor and his girlfriend attended the premiere of his latest movie, the crime film "Wolfs," at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival Sept. 1, nearly two years after they first sparked romance rumors.

Pitt sported a black, double-breasted tuxedo jacket over a round collar shirt and matching flared pants. De Ramon wore a white, one-shoulder gown.

And it was a double date night for the pair, who were joined by the actor's costar George Clooney, 63, and Amal Clooney, 46. Clooney, who had previously worked with Pitt on the Ocean's film trilogy and the movies "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" and "Burn After Reading," wore a black tux while his wife sported a ruffled, sleeveless pastel yellow gown.

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 34, shared several romantic moments at the red carpet premiere, with the two wrapping their arms around each other and exchanging affectionate looks.

The actor also posed for solo pics and photos with George Clooney and fellow costars Amy Ryan and Austin Abrams.

One day earlier, Pitt, his girlfriend, George and Amal Clooney were spotted taking a water taxi on a night out in Venice, where the latter couple married almost 10 years ago. Pitt and de Ramon were photographed arriving together at the festival hours earlier.

Their Venice trip marked rare joint public appearances for the couple, who attended the event days after Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie walked its red carpet premiere of her latest film, "Maria."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The actor and de Ramon, a jewelry designer who was previously married to actor Paul Wesley, have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight and have never spoken about it since they first sparked romance rumors in late 2022.

Pitt and his girlfriend were previously photographed together in July at the Formula One British Grand Prix in England, and also in April, when they were spotted on a stroll with their dogs on a beach in Santa Barbara, Calif.

George Clooney has words of praise for President Joe Biden. The actor was asked at the press conference for his and Brad Pitt’s upcoming film “Wolfs” at the Venice International Film Festival what he thought the impact of his viral July 10 New York Times Op-ed was where he urged President Biden to not seek reelection.