Music & Musicians

Bob Dylan is giving fans a chance to relive his 1974 tour with the Band on a staggering 27-disc set

The set will contain 21 different versions of “Lay Lady Lay” alone

By Associated Press

AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File

Bob Dylan fans who want to relive his 1974 concert tour with The Band will soon have opportunity to do that — ample opportunity.

He is releasing a staggering 27-disc box set that includes full recordings of 27 of the 40 shows of that tour, Dylan's theatrical return to the stage with backing of the group with whom he made some his most memorable music. Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings announced Tuesday that the set will be released on Sept. 20, and will retail for $129.98.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The box includes some 417 previously unreleased performances, the record company said. Fans who want a slightly smaller bite can buy a three-album highlights box on vinyl.

It's definitely for completists: The set will contain 21 different versions of “Lay Lady Lay” alone. There was already a live album of songs from that tour, “Before the Flood,” that came out in the 1970s.

Dylan has never been shy about giving fans the chance to hear him. “The 1974 Live Recordings” will only be his third-largest box set — following the 47-CD complete album collection released in 2013 and the 36-CD set chronicling Dylan and the Band's 1966 tour.

Nov 19, 2022

Collection of Love Letters Written by Bob Dylan Sold for $670K

Music & Musicians Jan 24, 2022

Bob Dylan Sells Recorded Music Catalog to Sony Music Entertainment

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us