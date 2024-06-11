Billy Ray Cyrus claims fraud in request for annulment from Firerose

Originally appeared on E! Online

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's romance has burned out just as quickly as it caught flame.

Less than eight months after the pair tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November, Billy Ray quietly filed for divorce in late May. According to the court documents obtained by E! News, the 62-year-old cited irreconcilable differences as well as "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason for their split.

The documents also show that Billy Ray requested an annulment because he says "he gave consent to marriage based on Fraud by the Wife, that had he known he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony." The documents also listed the date of separation as May 22.

E! News has reached out to Billy Ray's team for comment but has not yet heard back and has attempted to find a rep for Firerose.

The country singer took a walk down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of when Miley Cyrus used to be young on Instagram.

Though the spark has more than sputtered out, Billy Ray and Firerose's romance was burning for decades.

In fact, the pair first met on the set of Miley Cyrus' Disney show "Hannah Montana" in 2010, during Billy Ray's marriage to Tish Cyrus. It wasn't until April 2022, however, that Billy Ray — who split from Tish that same month — asked the singer to become more than friends.

2024 Celebrity Breakups

And it was their musical collaboration the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer credited with bringing their formerly platonic relationship to the next level.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"When we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist," he told People in November 2022, shortly after they became engaged. "Again, we're musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."

The couple then tied the knot almost one year later in October 2023. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined," Billy Ray captioned his post at the time, which featured images of them in their wedding day attire. "For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

The news of their split comes shortly after Firerose shared a tribute to Billy Ray in celebrating half a year of marriage.

"6 months ago I married this man," Firerose captioned the April 12 post. "Life isn't always easy… but it sure helps when your husband's also your best friend. Thank you Lord!"