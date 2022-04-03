Billie Eilish Honors Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022 Grammys Performance

Taylor Hawkins' presence was felt at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer at the ceremony, appearing onstage to perform her song "Happier Than Ever" in a shirt with Hawkins' face. As she rounded out her performance with her brother, Grammy nominee Finneas, by her side, she tugged the shirt as a reminder of Hawkins' death.

Hawkins abruptly passed at the age of 50 on March 25. The drummer was staying at a hotel in Chapinero, a locality of the Colombian capital of Bogota, at the time of his passing. According to a statement, Colombian authorities are currently investigating the circumstances to "achieve total clarification of the facts that led to the death" of the musician. They also stated that a toxicological test indicated that Hawkins had numerous substances in his system, but they're unable to confirm the cause of death.

The Foo Fighters -- made up of Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee -- were set to perform at the 2022 Grammys but canceled all upcoming appearances, including their South American tour.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Revisiting the 2002 Grammys Red Carpet

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," a statement read. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Eilish is just one of the many musicians to honor Hawkins in the wake of his death. Grohl's own daughter, Violet, celebrated Hawkins' life in a pre-Grammys performance, singing Joni Mitchell's "Help Me" at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Saturday, April 2.

The Recording Academy intends to pay tribute to Hawkins during the ceremony as well. "We will honor his memory in some way," Jack Sussman, CBS executive vice president of specials, music and live events, told Variety. "We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end."

Hawkins and the rest of the Foo Fighters would've taken home three Grammy Awards at the ceremony: Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album.

For full coverage of the 2022 Grammy Awards, click here

The music industry is mourning the loss of Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for the Foo Fighters. He was 50 years old.