Bill Hader Confirms Romance With Ali Wong After Months of Speculation

We have no beef with this couple: Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dating!

After months of speculation, his rep told "Entertainment Tonight" that the "Barry" actor and the "Beef" star are an item.

In fact, the rep noted that Hader, 44, and Wong, 40, are "dating again," confirming the pair has reunited after a reportedly brief romance in late 2022.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum even addressed his relationship status in a recent interview by referencing his "girlfriend."

"My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years," Hader told Collider during a discussion about his career. "I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation."

"I need to go into sponge mode, where I'm watching stuff and reading," he added. "Even during the pandemic, I was so stressed out and paranoid that I couldn't really focus on anything. So, it's more about trying to get into a better [headspace]. I meditate, but every time I sit down to meditate, I end up passing out and falling asleep. I think I just need a break."

The pair's romance comes one year after a rep for Wong confirmed her split from her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta.

"It's amicable," a source previously told E! News of the former couple, who share kids Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5, "and they will continue to co-parent lovingly."

As for Hader, he and ex-wife Maggie Carey are parents to daughters Hannah, 13, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 8. (Hader and Carey called it quits in 2017 after 11 years of marriage.)

In recent years, Hader has been linked to "The O.C." actress Rachel Bilson and "Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick. But don't expect Hader to share too much about his private life. Why? To protect his kids.

"They just want me to be their dad," he told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022. "They just want me to sit and watch 'Encanto' over and over and over again. So that's what I do."