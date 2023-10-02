Bey Hive, get into formation: Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is coming to a theater near you.

The "Break My Soul" singer announced Monday that "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" will hit the big screen on Dec. 1. It came hours after she wrapped up her record-breaking world tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday.

"Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply," Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post teasing the film's trailer.

The grammy-winning artist's tour has received critical acclaim and became the highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist, according to Billboard.

The film is described as a theatrical production of the super star's world tour this summer, which spanned 57 concerts across 54 cities in North America and Europe, and welcomed more than 2.7 million fans to "Club Renaissance."

"When I am performing, I'm nothing but free," Beyoncé says in the trailer. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free. And no one is judged."

In addition to concert footage, the film give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the tour's production process from its inception through the ups and downs of its global run.

Pre-sale tickets are now on sale at these theaters: AMC, Cinemark and Regal theaters nationwide. You can also purchase tickets on Fandango.com.

Tickets for standard showtimes start at $22 plus tax. "Renaissance" will also be available in IMAX and Dolby Cinema at AMC, and other branded premium large format screens. Tickets will also be available at numerous movie theatre circuits in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning later this week.

The film follows a similar move by another Taylor Swift, who announced last month the theatrical release of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which is premiering at AMC theaters nationwide on Oct. 13.