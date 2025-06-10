BET Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Originally appeared on E! Online.

You can bet the BET Awards kicked off with a bang.

This year’s show, hosted by Kevin Hart Monday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, featured some of the biggest names across music, film and sports — and, as always, it’s some stiff competition.

For one, Kendrick Lamar scored 11 nominations across six categories, naturally earning nods for Album of the Year for “GNX,” as well as Video of the Year for his impressive “Not Like Us.”

Meanwhile, Drake also managed five nods of his own, including for Video of the Year for “Family Matters,” one of his own diss tracks toward Lamar. And while the rappers’ beef certainly contributed to Lamar’s whirlwind year, he was also up alongside SZA for their “30 for 30” and “Luther” collaborations.

In addition to the “Kill Bill” singer’s nominations with Lamar, she — along with Ari Lennox, Arya Starr, Coco Jones, Kehlani, Muni Long, Summer Walker and Victoria Monet — was also up for one of her own in the Best Female Pop/R&B Artist category.

Of course, music is just one of the many industries being honored by the Black Entertainment Television network’s annual affair. "Piano Lesson," as well as Keke Palmer and SZA’s "One of Them Days," "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," "Luther: Never Too Much," "Rebel Ridge," "The Six Triple Eight" and "Mufasa: The Lion King," all earned recognition.

Trust, sports stars were honored, too. WNBA star Angel Reese, as well as her former Louisiana State University teammate Flau'jae Johnson, were up for the Sportswoman of the Year Award, alongside other renowned players including the Aces’ A’ja Wilson and USC player Juju Watkins, as well as South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, Coco Gauff, boxer Claressa Shields and Olympians Sha'Carri Richardson and Simone Biles.

Keep reading to see who beat out the competition at the 2025 BET Awards:

Album of the Year

$Ome $Exy $Ongs 4 U - Drake & PartyNextDoor

11:11 Deluxe - Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii

Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé

Glorious - GloRilla

WINNER: GNX - Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow - The Weeknd

We Don't Trust You - Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

WINNER: SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

WINNER: Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & PartyNextDoor

FLO

WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

“30 For 30” - SZA Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Alter Ego” - Doechii Feat. JT

“Are You Even Real” - Teddy Swims Feat. Giveon

“Beckham” - Dee Billz Feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, Kj Swervo

“Bless” - Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

“Like That” - Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: “Luther” - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Sticky” - Tyler, the Creator Feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

“Timeless” - The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

Bossman Dlow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, the Creator

Video of the Year

“3AM in ToKEYo” - Key Glock

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Shaboozey

“After Hours” - Kehlani

“Denial Is A River” - Doechii

“Family Matters” - Drake

WINNER: “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

“Timeless” - The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti

“Type Shit” - Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

Bossman Dlow

Dee Billz

WINNER: Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“A God (There Is)” - Common & Pete Rock Feat. Jennifer Hudson

“Amen” - Pastor Mike Jr.

“Better Days” - Fridayy

“Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)” - Yolanda Adams Feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence

“Constant” - Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

“Deserve To Win” - Tamela Mann

“Faith” - Rapsody

WINNER: “Rain Down on Me” - GloRilla Feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

WINNER: “Residuals” - Chris Brown

“Denial Is A River” - Doechii

“Nokia” - Drake

“Like That” - Future & Metro Boomin Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“TGIF” - GloRilla

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

“Luther” - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Brokey” - Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bashy (United Kingdom)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

Mc Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

Sdm (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

WINNER: Ajuliacosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

kwn (United Kingdom)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (United Kingdom)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

“Beautiful People” - Mary J. Blige

“Blackbiird” - Beyoncé Feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

“Bloom” - Doechii

“Burning” - Tems

“Defying Gravity” - Cynthia Erivo Feat. Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Heart of a Woman” - Summer Walker

“Hold On” - Tems

“In My Bag” FLO & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much

Mufasa: The Lion King

One Of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

WINNER: Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

WINNER: Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

Vanvan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

WINNER: Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau'jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

WINNER: Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry