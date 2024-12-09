Bella Hadid shocks ‘Yellowstone' fans with surprise cameo

Originally appeared on E! Online

This week on Bella-stone ...

Bella Hadid stunned "Yellowstone" viewers by making an unexpected cameo on the Dec. 8 episode of the Paramount+ series' final season alongside her professional cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos. The model played the role of Sadie, the girlfriend of horse trainer Travis Wheatley, who is played by series creator Taylor Sheridan.

The 28-year-old first appeared in the episode answering the door in a cowboy hat and tank top at Wheatley's Texas ranch after Kelly Reilly's character, Beth Dutton, shows up for a horse auction and instead finds the group — which includes Banuelos — playing strip poker.

In a subsequent scene, Dutton questions why Sadie is dating Wheatley, who she deems "misogynistic," "condescending" and "the most arrogant man" she's ever met. She also notes that he's 25 years older than Hadid's character.

After Sadie asks her if she's "ever seen him ride before," the duo watches him get on a horse, which prompts Dutton to admit, "OK, yeah, I get it."

Hadid — who used to compete in equestrian competitions — put her own skills on display later in the episode when her character rides around during a horse auction at the Yellowstone ranch.

'Yellowstone' viewers were stunned by the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum's cameo, with one person saying that it "definitely wasn't on my 2024 bingo card."

Another person joked that "bella hadid takes that cowboy s--- for real serious cause why is she playing strip poker with taylor sheridan on yellowstone right now."

A third user called it "objectively hilarious" that the show's creator cast a model as his character's girlfriend on the show.

Hadid's cowgirl cameo comes over a year into her relationship with Banuelos, who she was first linked to when they were spotted making out with one another in October 2023. The Victoria's Secret model made the relationship Instagram official back in February.

Just a couple months later, she revealed that she'd moved to Texas — where Banuelo lives — after becoming disillusioned with modeling.

"After 10 years of modeling," Hadid told Allure in April, "I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."

The couple did return to New York for an appearance together, though, when they rode horses alongside one another outside of the "Horse Sense" premiere in Manhattan.

"My love brought Texas to NYC," Hadid captioned an Instagram carousel post from the event Sept. 17. "Lucky me."