Adam Levine is back on Behati Prinsloo's Instagram, this time as a father of three.

The former Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself with her husband on Feb. 17, more than two weeks after giving birth to their third child, whose name and sex has not been made public. It marked the first pic of Levine that Prinsloo has posted in five months, when she announced her pregnancy and he later faced cheating allegations.

In the new photo, Prinsloo and Levine hold basketballs while playing an arcade game at what appeared to be Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine and Alexis Novak's wedding, which took place at their home earlier this month. Prinsloo captioned her post, "Pop-a-shot," and also included more photos from the event, including an image of herself and the bride shooting hoops.

Prinsloo last shared an image of Levine on her Instagram on Sept. 14, 2022, when she posted a photo of the two promoting their Calirosa tequila brand.

One day later, she announced her pregnancy with their third child with a baby bump pic. Four days later, model Sumner Stroh alleged on TikTok that she had had a year-long affair with Levine.

The musician later issued a statement on his Instagram Story, saying, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Following the cheating allegations, Prinsloo and Levine put on a united front in public. In October, she joined him backstage at Maroon 5's show at The Event charity gala, hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in Las Vegas, and also had a beach day with her husband and their eldest daughters, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, in central California, where they live.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Adam said in his statement. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."