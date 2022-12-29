Music & Musicians

Bad Bunny Makes Billboard's Top Artist of the Year

He is the first Latin artist who primarily records in Spanish to become the year's top artist.

By Andreina Rodriguez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Billboard has released its 2022 Year-End Chart, and this year's is a history-making one with Bad Bunny topping it.

2022 was Bad Bunny's year as he made No. 1 on Billboard's Top Artists chart and his hit summer album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," made No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Year-End Chart.

It marked the first all-Spanish album to top the chart as the best-performing album of the year and the first Latin artist who primarily records in Spanish to become the year's top artist.

Artists such as Taylor Swift and Drake also topped the Billboard Year-End Charts for five consecutive years since 2018.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here's a look at Billboard's Year-End Charts:

Top 10 Artists

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. Harry Styles
  4. Drake
  5. Morgan Wallen
  6. Doja Cat
  7. Ed Sheeran
  8. Adele
  9. The Weeknd
  10. Lil Baby

Top 10 Duo/Group

  1. Glass Animals
  2. Imagine Dragons
  3. BTS
  4. The Beatles
  5. Fleetwood Mac
  6. Queen
  7. OneRepublic
  8. Red Hot Chili Peppers
  9. Guns N'Roses
  10. Metallica

Top Female Artists

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Doja Cat
  3. Adele
  4. Dua Lipa
  5. Olivia Rodrigo
  6. Beyonce
  7. Billie Eilish
  8. Lizzo
  9. Latto
  10. Summer Walker

Top Male Artists

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Harry Styles
  3. Drake
  4. Morgan Wallen
  5. Ed Sheeran
  6. The Weeknd
  7. Lil Baby
  8. Future
  9. Justin Bieber
  10. Post Malone

Top New Artists

  1. Latto
  2. Zach Bryan
  3. Steve Lacy
  4. Bailey Zimmerman
  5. GAYLE

Top Labels

  1. Republic
  2. Interscope Geffen A&M
  3. Atlantic Group
  4. Columbia
  5. RCA
  6. Universal Music Enterprises
  7. Rimas
  8. Legacy
  9. Epic
  10. Def Jam

Read More

news Dec 1

Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny: How Much It Costs to See Spotify's Top Artists Live

Bad Bunny Nov 9

Latin Star Bad Bunny Tops Apple Music Awards After Huge 2022

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansmusicBad Bunny
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us