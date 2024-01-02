Bachelor Nation's Bryan Abasolo files for divorce from Rachel Lindsay

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Bachelor Nation is starting the year off with a bombshell breakup.

"The Bachelorette's" Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay have called it quits after four years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the chiropractor filed for divorce from the lawyer on Jan. 2, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Abasolo, who tied the knot with Lindsay in Aug. 2019 after meeting and getting engaged on her season of "The Bachelorette" in 2017, listed New Year's Eve as the date of their separation and asked to be awarded spousal support.

E! News has reached out to reps for Lindsay and Abasolo for comment and has not yet heard back.

It was just two months ago that Lindsay spoke to E! News about their plans to expand their family.

"It's something that we want," she shared on Nov. 9. "It's been harder than I thought it would be. We're trying."

"You think, 'Oh yeah, when I'm ready, I'll make it happen,'" she added. "But it's just been a little bit more difficult for us. But we're definitely starting the process."

And although the duo met on TV, they've been keeping their relationship more private recently. Why? Well, as she explained to E! News, "We're always a hot topic."

"Whenever there's a rumor about a Bachelor Nation person getting divorced, it's my husband and I because we aren't public with our relationship and that's the exact reason why we're not," she continued. "Because we realized a long time ago that so many people — the more you give them, the more opinions and judgments that they have. And so, we realized we needed to protect ourselves."

Instead, they decided to post on social media on their terms.

"We're together all the time," she said. "We're just not putting it out there."