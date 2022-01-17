Betty White

Baby Giraffe Born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Betty White's 100th Birthday

The unnamed calf, born first-time mom Zindzi, is the Safari Park's first giraffe calf of 2022

By Rafael Avitabile

This unnamed giraffe calf was born at the San Diego Zoo on what would have been the late Betty White's 100th birthday.
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

A giraffe calf born Monday at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park was the perfect gift to the late actress and wildlife advocate, Betty White, on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The unnamed calf, born first-time mom Zindzi, is the Safari Park's first giraffe calf of 2022, according to the park. The park said the calf is walking and nursing as it should, and will undergo a closer examination soon.

"A wildlife advocate, Betty White spent her life championing the cause of wildlife around the world. She worked with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, to shed light on the need to conserve wildlife," San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) said in a press release.

Fewer than 100,000 giraffes still exist in their natural habitats and that total has decreased by more than 40% over the last two decades, according to SDZWA.

White passed away Dec. 31, 2021, and much of the world has been celebrating her life and achievements since.

The San Diego Humane Society celebrated White's 100th birthday by waiving adoption fees for all adult animals for a whole week.

This article tagged under:

Betty WhiteSan DiegoSan Diego Zoo Safari ParkSan Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
