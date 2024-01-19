Ashley Park hospitalized after suffering from critical septic shock

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ashley Park is on the mend following a harrowing health scare.

The "Emily in Paris" star shared that she is still recovering after a case of tonsillitis developed into a serious infection, leading to a stay in the ICU.

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," Park wrote in a Jan. 19 Instagram post. "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

And the Joy Ride star, who shared photos and videos of the pair from her hospital stay, also confirmed her relationship with "Emily in Paris" costar Paul Forman in her post while sharing a moving message thanking him for his support.

"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this," Park continued. "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

The 32-year-old also assured fans that though she is "on the other side of the worst," she is still recovering.

"Thanks for reading this," she concluded. "I'm sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I'm healing and I promise I'm gonna be okay."

Several of Park's friends and costars sent their love in the comments section, including her and Paul's "Emily in Paris" costar Lily Collins.

"I can hardly look at these without crying," she wrote under Park's Jan. 19 post. "I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and being there for every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both."