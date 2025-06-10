Originally appeared on E! Online.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift guilty as sin of taking a major step in their relationship?

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and "Cruel Summer" singer sparked marriage speculation after a wedding planner appeared to reveal the couple went by “Taylor and Travis Kelce” while attending a family member's Tennessee nuptials together. However, E! News has learned that the pair are not married.

In an Instagram Story shared by event planning team elliestyled June 9, a camera panned over a gorgeous, flower-adorned table setting with seat assignment placards. At one point, a blue envelope appeared in the frame that was labeled "table 13" and read, "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

In response to the clip, many fans wondered if the envelope was a sign that the couple — who made the whole place shimmer three days prior by stepping out for Kelce's cousin Tanner Corum and his bride Samantha Peck's wedding in a Knoxville, Tennessee — had taken their own trip down the aisle, with Swift ultimately adopting Kelce's last name.

"Taylor and Travis KELCE at the table 13," one user wrote on X June 9. "Should I say congratulations?"

Another fan wondered if they'd missed the big announcement, asking, "They got married?"

Others pointed out that the name choice could have simply been a stylistic choice. As one user noted, "That's usually standard for weddings I believe."

"This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings," a second user argued. "It's the aesthetic."

And more than a few eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the event planner's Instagram tagged a different couple than Tanner and Samantha in the post, as well as noted in a separate Instagram Story that Swift and Kelce were "at a different wedding."

"The planner literally says this is not a real invite," one fan wrote, "and it's just for the video/designing process."

And while Swift and Kelce, both 35, haven't said "I do" yet, the couple — who went public with their romance in September 2023 — have shown that their love story is here to stay in other ways.

After all, Kelce recently showed support for Swift buying back her music's masters after a six-year battle.

“Shout out to Tay Tay,” Kelce cheered on a June 4 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. “Just bought all of her music back so it’s finally hers.”

